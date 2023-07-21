Milder, more comfortable air arrived Friday sending the humidity south and bringing a refreshing change in the air. Even cooler temperatures tonight.

MILD FOR JULY

This is traditionally the hottest week of the summer, when the all-time hottest temperatures for the city of Indianapolis were set. The midway point of July holds the record hottest of 106° occurring on three occasions for the city. On this date in 1934 the record was tied. It was set on two other occasions. July 14th and 22nd.

This is a real treat for this time of the year and a chance to cash in on the big dew point drop. The dew point ( the real measure of humidity) has lowered by over 12-degree since Thursday afternoon’s season high of 74°. That’s like replacing air from south Florida with air from northern Wisconsin and it feels great! Low temps will dip into the 50s early Saturday and we can give the A/C a break and we may need it. Some real heat is on the horizon.

HOT DOME EXPANDS

The core of heat or “HOT DOME”, has been anchored in the southwest U.S. for weeks while we remain under a “Northwest Flow” pattern. Phoenix, Arizona has topped 110° or higher every day this month and Texas east, along the Gulf Coast has been under heat advisories for weeks. We haven’t had a 90-degree day officially since early July, Well over two weeks ago.

Summer 2023 to-date has been split 50/50 in the number of days above versus below, but the full-day average is 3° COOLER than last summer. We have only six 90-degree days and we haven’t had a 90-degree day officially since early July, Well over two weeks ago. That’s changing soon.

The HOT DOME is expanding and looks like real heat is on track for later next week. Temperatures are set to surge next week on southwest winds and we are currently forecasting highs topping exceeding 90° Wednesday through Friday and coupled with high humidity a heat index that could near 100°