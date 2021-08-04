Heat and humidity returning, storm chances returning too

We started off this morning on the cool side with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The sun came out and temperatures topped off in the middle 80s. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will gradually increase back into the lower 90s with the humidity returning too.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s still with pleasant conditions under mostly starry skies.

Thursday temperatures will top off in the middle 80s, starting to feel the increasing humidity, under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Friday will bring temperatures in the middle and upper 80s with a few clouds. Humidity will continue to increase. Overnight lows will drop in the middle 60s.

This weekend will be hot and humid. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with feel-like temperatures close to 100°. There could be a spotty shower or two each day. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.





As we head into next week temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a chance of showers and storms each day. Feel-like temperatures will again be close to 100°.