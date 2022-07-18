Big rain fell this past weekend but it was too much for some while not enough for many. The dry spell that started mid-June may have taken a brief pause but it resumes again starting this week.

WEEKEND RAINFALL

Rainfall over the weekend was abundant but NOT evenly distributed. BIG totals in northern Madison and Delaware counties sent water flowing over roadways and prompting flash flood warnings late day. Drenching downpours in Madison and Delaware counties sent rain gauges overflowing over the weekend. 8.52″ Yorktown, 5.82″ Anderson with locally higher totals estimated on radar to 10.0″!

Note, the least amount of rain fell over Indy and its south side. Official three-day total (since Friday) .75″.

Only a handful of showers and storms developed Monday. We captured this southbound thunderstorm from out camera in Columbus. Looking north, rain was falling just after 5:30pm in southern Johnson and Shelby counties, drifting into Bartholomew county.

Recent rainfall was so terribly needed and honestly we do need more. However, we haven’t broken the pattern. We go right back into an extended spell with rainfall very hard to come by over the next six to ten days. Honestly, the next ‘best’ chance for rain is about a week away. Next Monday could bring downpours however they follow potentially the HOTTEST air of the year. Temps could once again top 100-degrees this weekend. Stay tuned, the summer sizzle is to return.