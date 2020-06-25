Heat and humidity surge

Our time with the low humidity is running out. A warm front is arrives in central Indiana early Friday morning, setting the state for a hotter and much more humid weather pattern. Low temperatures like what we saw Thursday morning, in the mid 50s won’t return again for quite some time.

We are mainly dry, warm and comfortable for this evening. If you need to finish any yardwork, this is the day to do it. We get much more “uncomfortable” starting Friday.

Gusty southwest winds will bring temperatures back near 90-degrees Friday afternoon, with just the small chance for a couple of showers or thunderstorms.

Rain chances are on the rise as well. A few spotty showers will be possible Friday morning and afternoon, but it will still be another mainly dry day. We’ll see more widespread showers and thunderstorms around for the weekend but neither day will be a washout.

We need the rain! The new drought monitor raised the “Abnormally Dry” conditions from 71% of the state to 85%! The rainfall we had earlier in the week didn’t make enough of an impact to improve these dry conditions.

Sahara Desert dust could impact our central Indiana skies as we close out the weekend. We brought this to you last week and now, it’s closing in. Current projections have it arriving near the state by Friday evening, with greater amounts moving in over the weekend. This could contribute to some beautiful sunrises and sunsets these next couple of days.