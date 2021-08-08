Heat and humidity surges today; tracking many storm chances this week!

The weather was active in our eastern counties Saturday afternoon with strong thunderstorms. Randolph, Fayette, Wayne, and Rush counties had Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued at time during the afternoon and evening hours. There were a handful of large hail and wind damage storm reports from yesterday.

We’re tracking quiet conditions for the second half of the weekend. However, it will still be muggy and hot as highs peak near 90° this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel even hotter outside with heat indices in the mid-90s. Find ways to stay cool and hydrated this afternoon! Also remember the sunscreen with the UV index at 9! Sunburn may occur within 18 minutes without any skin protection.

Our next wave of showers and thunderstorms will arrive to central Indiana in the predawn hours. West-central Indiana will likely see showers by the Monday morning rush hour with much of the activity filling into the area midday. A strong to severe storm may fire-up and produce gusty winds.

The hot and humid weather will continue to impact the Midwest through the workweek. We will also have several opportunities to see rainfall before a cold front arrives on Friday.