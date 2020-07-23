Heat and sunshine build back in; bigger pattern change next week

A great Thursday evening is on tap for central Indiana. A slow moving cold front has been sliding through the state, moving the clouds out and streaming in drier air. A few stray showers have developed in our southern counties Thursday evening, but they won’t last long as the front moves them away from the area.

We’re getting a break from the humidity as dew point temperatures have been dropping throughout the day. We haven’t wiped it out completely, but a dew point temperature drop from the 70s, where we’ve been much of the week, to the 60s today, is a noticeable difference.

This will be a really nice evening for any outdoor plans. Skies continue to clear and temperatures drop the mid 70s around sundown and into the mid 60s to start us off by Friday morning. A little patchy fog overnight is possible.

The sunshine struggle this year continues into July. Each of the first seven months this year have unperformed in sunshine production – it’s been cloudy. July 2020 has only had 45% of the possible sunshine to-date. 66% is the averag.e

Brighter days are ahead! We’ll see them for the final weekend of July! Rain chances are very low if not on hold at least until Monday. Heat will be added to the mix as well.

The jet stream moves north as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend. However, this pattern doesn’t last long. By early next week, the jet stream dips again and bringing us new rain chances, a drop in temperatures and much less humid conditions!