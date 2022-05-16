A cold front has cleared the state and dew points are dropping! This will bring a break in the humidity, along with a cooler flow of air for your Monday afternoon. Expect a beautiful sunrise and gorgeous day ahead, as highs reach the middle to upper 70s! A northwest flow (7-15 mph) will bring breezy conditions and a more comfortable feel…enjoy!

Skies will remain clear tonight and temperatures will cool again into the lower 50s! A great night outside and have those windows open to get a break from the air-conditioning bill.

More sunshine tomorrow and low dew points will make for another fantastic day! Temperatures remain warm but not too uncomfortable, with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will begin to creep up on Wednesday, as a warm front approaches the state. We could see some areas of rain and a few storms on Wednesday, while more humid air surges across the state. By Thursday, the heat is back marking a hot end to the workweek, nearing 90° by Friday afternoon…just in time for Fast Friday at IMS.