Skies are mostly clear and temperatures remain in the lower 70s out-the-door to begin your Friday morning. Most areas will remain dry today with plenty of sunshine, as warmer weather builds across the state. A few, spotty storms will pop during the heating of the day, starting as early as 1 p.m. and lasting through the early evening. These downpours could bring a very localized 1/2″ of rainfall or more and some lightning strikes.

Tonight, storm chances will diminish and expect another sticky night ahead! Lows tonight return to the lower 70s with patchy fog by sunrise.

This weekend will bring heat and mugginess! Along with the temperatures nearing 90° each day, a limited storm chance remains daily during the peak heating of the day.

Our next weather pattern change will arrive on Monday with an approaching cold front! The arrival appears to be late afternoon and into the evening. This front will slow on Tuesday marking the coolest and likely the wettest day of the week!