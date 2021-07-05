Heat building! Tropical Storm Elsa nearing the U.S.

The holiday weekend rolls on today, as more heat builds this afternoon on light southwest winds. Sunshine will dominate again, while temperatures warm into the lower 90s! In fact, our first 90s of July, with a heat index topping 94°. Be sure to enjoy the sun but sunscreen will be needed!

More haze tonight and warmth in the overnight.

Tuesday brings additional heat and humidity with highs again in the lower 90s! Extra clouds around tomorrow could prompt a late afternoon storm, mainly for the southern half of Indiana.

Tropical Storm Elsa is working towards Cuba at this hour. This will bring heavy rainfall and high winds this afternoon and evening for many Cubans. Once in the Gulf of Mexico, expect some strengthening as it near the Florida Keys and western shore of Florida.

Areas like Fort Myers, Naples, Sarasota, and Tampa should all expect rain and wind through Wednesday morning. Landfall still appears likely in the eastern panhandle by 8 a.m. Wednesday.