Lots of sunshine in the forecast today, along with a steady hold in dew points. This will mark a hot day ahead for the Circle City and surrounding areas, as rain and storm chances relax for today; best chances should remain in southwestern Indiana near Evansville

Out the door, some patchy fog is around, with the thickest concentrated in areas that received the heavier downpours and storms on Monday evening. Otherwise, expect a warm start as temperatures hover in the upper 60s.

This afternoon, a larger portion of sunshine is expected for our area and should aid in pushing our highs to 90° for many areas, marking the warmest in nearly 3 weeks since July 5th (90°).

Storm threat returns tomorrow (Wednesday) as the heat continues to hold and dew points begin to rise across the state. Thunderstorms could be around as early as tomorrow morning, with stronger storms for the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be gusty at times…pre-storm threat.

Big heat builds on Thursday and Friday before a front arrives on Saturday! Nothing record-shattering like the desert southwest but hot enough!