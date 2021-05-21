Heat builds; summer feel takes hold

Thursday brought the warmest day (so far) of 2021 with more heat on the way today! Out-the-door this morning, dry weather holds and mild temperatures remain intact across the state.

With additional sunshine plus a southerly breeze, our temperatures will push into the middle 80s. That’s about 10° above the seasonal average! Expect another great evening ahead too for everything outdoors related…

This weekend brings additional heat and a slight bump in dew points, marking a “stickier” feel for both days of Saturday and Sunday. A spotty storm chance cannot be ruled out but it appears that any LIMITED chance would be contained for the northern 1/4 of state. In fact, any decent shot of rain or storms not likely to arrive until midweek!