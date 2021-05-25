Heat holds today; rain chances on the rise

Another warm start this morning and slightly muggy too, as dew points hold in the lower 60s. Dry weather holding out-the-door, so expect another great sunrise.

Heat will be around again today, as more clouds will be in play, along with a very, very weak shower chance…limited to one or two counties at best. Afternoon highs will once again reach the upper 80s, while winds turn breezy from the southwest at 12-18 mph!

By the way, we have not had a measurable rainfall in downtown in over a week!

Tonight, clouds will increase overnight, as showers begin to move in from the west, well after midnight. Warmth to hold overnight with lows dropping into the middle 60s.

Wednesday will bring scattered showers and a possible storm. Gaps of dry weather will be around too, as warmth holds, along with the mugginess of higher dew points. As the cold front passes, showers will diminish from west to east through the day.

Our next rain chance will arrive very late Thursday night and into Friday (Carb Day)! This cold front will pack a stronger punch bringing a steadier rainfall at times, a few additional storms and much cooler weather to follow for the holiday weekend, especially in the overnights. Indy 500 forecast still looks incredible!