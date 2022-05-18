INDIANAPOLIS – Wet weather has draped Indianapolis in a layer of clouds throughout this Wednesday. Periods of rain continued from the early morning through mid afternoon, but drying has begun this evening. Our weather will continue to improve overnight with warm air returning from the south.

Return of the summer-like warmth

We will wake up to patchy fog on Thursday morning amidst an overall clear sky. Temperatures will begin around 60 degrees. As the fog dissipates the abundance of sun will force temps to rise quickly. Along with a southwesterly breeze, highs should reach the low to mid 80s by the late afternoon. A chance for storms will be present across Southern parts of the state between the mid afternoon and early evening, but the rest of us should stay dry.

Friday brings the heat

Our next couple of days will be characterized by a full strength summer-like air mass. Friday is expected to be the warmest of the two with dry weather and a good amount of sun. It will also be a windy day, which will drive drier air to the surface and allow it to warm further. Our current forecast calls for a high of 90, which would tie the record for the day. Weakening storms may make an appearance across northwest areas overnight.

The large scale pattern will not change on Saturday, but the approach of a cold front will make things more interesting. It will be the same mechanism responsible for those overnight storms, except the front itself will cross into the northwestern portion of the state this time. Question marks surrounding the exact timing of clouds and storms makes the high temp difficult to forecast, but it is expected to be in the low to mid 80s at this time. As for storms, impacts at some point during the day appear likely. Some may be strong and could linger into Sunday after the front passes. A much cooler back half of the weekend will ensue in the wake of this front as well.