Heat index pushing over 100°; severe threat tonight/overnight

A warmer beginning out-the-door, as dew points are up and a southwest flow has taken hold across the region. Dry weather holds for now and temperatures will surge under hazy sunshine this afternoon.

Highs today will reach the low to middle 90s for downtown, while the heat index could reach 102° by 3 p.m. No heat advisory, at this time, but you will need to take it slow during the peak heating hours of the day!

One weather element that will help today in easing the heat will be the wind…the movement of air will help to pull the heat away from your body.

Timing severe weather threat! For now, it appears the greatest threat for violent, damaging storms will not arrive until late evening and into the overnight for Indianapolis. Perhaps, a timing between 10 p.m.- 4 a.m. With this said, any outflow boundary and afternoon heat could spark severe storms much earlier.

Bottom line: BE SEVERE WEATHER AWARE from 3 p.m. on and be sure to download our free “Weather Authority” app! Damaging winds remain biggest threat with gusts up to 75 mph! Hail, tornadoes and flooding rains will also be possible.

The weekend will be hot and uncomfortable with daily storm chances but many free hours will be available between the storm chances…be sure to check in at 4 p.m. with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes for an update on storm timing.