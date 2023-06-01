Skies are clear and temperatures stuffy out-the-door to begin your Thursday morning. Bright sunshine will be with us again this afternoon while temperatures skyrocket to the warmest of the year! Expect late afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. In terms of storm chances, expect less coverage across the state late afternoon with the best concentration in northwestern Indiana.

Rain chances diminish for the weekend and sunshine builds, along with hot temperatures! June is opening well above the afternoon average highs, as 90° heat should hold through the weekend and into early next week!

As we look ahead to the month of June, the amount of daylight gained eases a bit, even as average temperatures rise! Along with June typically being a hot month, it is also the wettest month on average annually!