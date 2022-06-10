Despite showers in the forecast we will enjoy a little more time with the mild air but that time will be limited. Real summer sizzle is in the forecast

RAIN CHANCES ARE HERE

Clouds thicken and lowering late Friday. While rain drops have been few and far between, coverage to increase next few hours to nearly 30% by 8 pm. A stalled front is behind the shower chances tonight and through the weekend. Those showers may be limited early but will perk up by afternoon to nearly 40%. This front becomes a warm front Sunday night. We are going to monitor the threat of a late night or early morning storm complex ahead of the passing warm front late Sunday into Monday – that would likely be the last chance of organized rain for at least a few days.

HEAT REPLACES THE MILD SPELL

Friday was our fourth consecutive day sub 80-degrees in Indianapolis reaching 76°. It was the coolest here since Saturday, May 28th, the day before the Indy 500 – nearly two weeks ago.



While the HEAT may be on hold for now, a major pattern change is coming next week. The first extended spell of 90-degree heat is expected as a large, expanding dome of heat, a HOT DOME develops and camps out overhead . We average 19 days 90° or higher annually in Indianapolis with a total of 17 last year. Our first came nearly one year ago on June 11th and we are spot on for 2022. The normal first occurrence of a 90° high temperature is June 14th. With the heat comes humidity and the heat index could easily near if not exceed 100°. The temperatures will be nearing if not breaking the record on Tuesday and Wednesday of 94°. Could some locations go higher? Stay tuned.