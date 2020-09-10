Heat pulls back; rain chances remain elusive in central Indiana

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, as temperatures get pulled back to more normal levels this afternoon and evening, although humidity won’t drop until tomorrow morning.

A change in the wind direction should bring the 90° heat to an end, for now, and take us right through the upcoming weekend on a slightly cooler note.

Dry weather holds too, with concerns of the ongoing drought to build in several more communities through early next week, especially north of Indianapolis! It has been exceptionally dry with only 0.02″ of rainfall for downtown since July 19.

This is a concern for many and a pattern change is much needed! For now, models are averaging Saturdays overnight rainfall to be under a .10″ in most locations.