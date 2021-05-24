Heat remains, muggy too! Showers return midweek

Expect a mix of sun and clouds around the area today, as more heat continues across the state! Dry weather will hold today, as light southwest winds continue through the afternoon.

Dew points a touch higher today will bring a stickier feel to the area with highs in the upper 80s. As clouds thin, intense sunshine could bring your UV sunburn index time down to 12 minutes or less!

Another great evening ahead too, while dry weather holds for central Indiana.

Midweek (Wednesday) will bring an uptick in rain chances and a few storms but not all areas will get rain. Added clouds will bring a slight pullback in our temperatures but warmth remains with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday (Carb Day) looks to be the wettest of the week! Indications of a stronger cold front sweeping through the state should prompt heavier rainfall in spots followed by a cool down for the weekend. Currently, Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 looks incredible with highs in the middle 70s with less humidity!