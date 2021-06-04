Heat rises for the weekend; higher humidity too

Dry weather has returned, along with plenty of sunshine to end the work week! A southwesterly flow takes hold today and a boost of warmth is now underway.

After a week of unseasonably cooler weather, we will finally move above average later this afternoon with highs in the middle 80s — marking our warmest day since May 25th!

This evening looks great under clearing skies and mild readings, lows tonight down into the lower 60s.

Saturday brings more heat and sunshine, as well as dry conditions to the state, as highs build into the middle and upper 80s.

Sunday brings additional heat, along with higher dew points! This will result in juicier air, higher humidity and a more uncomfortable feel with highs in the upper 80s.

As clouds develop vertically, a few pop-up storms will initiate through the afternoon. This pattern will continue for early next week, as daily storms will threaten, as highs remain in the 80s.