Heat wave hits day seven, additional storms this afternoon!

Another dry, muggy and hazy start out-the-door, as temperatures hold in the lower 70’s. And like yesterday, sunshine will pour in early and temperatures should rapidly warm to near 90° by noon. This will help in cloud development by early afternoon and ultimately pop additional thunderstorms for area. More tropical rainfall totals (over 1″ in spots) and lightning will create some issues and likely delay various outdoor plans.

A “cold” front arrives tomorrow (Friday) afternoon and will bring additional rain, storms and a needed break in the 90° streak. Although a warm weekend ahead, really more seasonal, you should also expect a dew point drop. This will remove a large section of the tropical air and suppress it back to the west through Monday night. Our second heat wave starts on Tuesday, as temperatures could be quite intense, nearing 100° on Wednesday!