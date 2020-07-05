Heat wave holds on until next weekend; daily rain chances

It’s the hottest day of the year, so far, with Indianapolis topping out at 94-degrees Sunday afternoon. This is the third day in a row in Indianapolis where we hit the 90-degree mark, making this an official “heat wave” for the city. However, several others reporting stations around Central Indiana have recorded 90-degree heat for the past 5 days. Indianapolis has made it to that threshold 4 out of the past 5 days.

THE HEAT HOLDS ON

We’re nowhere near done with the heat. Winds shifting out of the south/southeast Monday afternoon and eventually the southwest by Tuesday, will pump in additional heat and higher humidity to the region. That means high temperatures back in the 90s throughout the rest of the week and heat indices climbing to the upper 90s too 100-degrees at times. With 5 more consecutive 90-degree days in the forecast, this could be the longest streak reaching the 90s since 2012. That was a hot year and we spent 17 consecutive days above 90!

DAILY RAIN CHANCES

The heat and high humidity leads to daily storm chances throughout the week. There will be lots of dry time though. Most of these storms will isolated to widely scattered each day and develop during the peak heating of the afternoon. The high levels of moisture in the atmosphere means that any storms that do develop will have the potential for heavy downpours. Best chances of more widespread rain will come at the end of the week, ahead of a cold front that will bring a slight pullback in temperatures for the weekend.