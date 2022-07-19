Skies are clear but some haze and fog will be around to greet you this morning, while temperatures hover in the lower 70s. Bright sunshine and plenty of humidity will make for another hot, stuffy day on the way! Winds will remain light from the southwest, so little relief with any air movement will keep things hot through the day. Afternoon highs likely to reach the lower 90s, marking our 14th 90-plus degree day of 2022!

A long, hot stretch is now underway and will take us deep into the weekend! Temperatures will be flirting near 100-degrees by Saturday and Sunday…be sure to plan around this weather for the weekend. Our next decent chance of storms will not arrive until Monday, as a cold front drags across the state!