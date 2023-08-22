It was a steamy Monday for central Indiana and officially the hottest air of the year to date. Indianapolis reached 93° on Monday, with heat indices well above 100° is some spots. Bedford had a peak index at 115° and Raccoon Lake feeling like 111°.It’s going to be another hot day, but the humidity levels will drop a bit compared to yesterday.

We are still kicking off Tuesday with warm weather, with temperatures in the 70s around the state. A weak boundary is sliding over the area this morning, and it will bring a northeasterly shift in the wind direction. This will allow some relief in the humidity today. However, highs are still expected to rise into the lower 90s this afternoon. Cloud cover will decrease, with skies becoming brighter by the lunch hour.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect today and tonight. By tomorrow at 8 AM, an Excessive Heat Warning begins for a large chunk of central Indiana, and it will last through Thursday night. During peak heating hours, heat index values on Wednesday and Thursday may climb near 115°. Thursday will be the hottest of the week, and when Indianapolis has a chance of tying the record high for the date (Record: 98° in 1936).

Changes are on the way at the end of the week as the hot dome retreats southwest and a storm system nears the Ohio Valley. There is an isolated storm chance on Thursday. However, the coverage rises much more on Friday with the passage of a cold front. This boundary will not only bring a scattered storm chance but also relief from the high heat. Temperatures will trend cooler as dew points drop by the weekend. Highs return to the lower 80s by Sunday.