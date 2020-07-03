Heat will stretch well into next week; Small storm chance added for July 4th

90-DEGREE DAY

The official thermometer for the city reached 91° Friday marking the 5th time this year. On average there will be 19 days that reach or exceed 90° in Indianapolis and some nearby cities are almost there. Shelbyville, Lafayette and Muncie have had more than a dozen days reaching 90.

The pattern has changed and the pattern will be persistent with an extended spell of 90-degree afternoons but something else will be changing. The humidity will be on the rise. As upper-level ridge of high pressure builds – the air sinks, compresses and heats up. When we start adding humidity, the heat index will become much more noticeable and more uncomfortable. This upcoming weekend will produce a heat index in the id 90s but climbs to near 100° early next week.

ADDING A SMALL RAIN CHANCE

There will not be many opportunities for rainfall with this pattern but a few small chance are out there. We’ve added a stray storm or two to the July 4th forecast Saturday as a weak upper-level wave slips through the state. Any downpour will be short-lived and likely will be spotty. The next chance of a spotty storm comes Tuesday and then again Thursday. At this time no organized rains are in the forecast, meaning a large majority of central Indiana will receive rain for several days.

SHOW STOPPER?

Don’t forget – after the fireworks Saturday, a partial lunar eclipse will be seen overhead. This is the 3rd of four lunar eclipse’s this year. Skies will be very favorable as the eclipse begins shortly after 11 pm. The entire eclipse will last 2:45 minutes.