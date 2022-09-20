Patchy fog around this morning to start your Tuesday morning. Some areas much thicker in spots with no school delays expected today but we will monitor, as temperatures hover in the lower 60s.

Expect plenty of sunshine, warmth and a climb in humidity/dew points through the afternoon and evening. Winds will remain from the south at 5-10 mph, while temperatures surge into the upper 80s! Any shower chance for today will be in the late afternoon and early evening, along a warm front and concentrated for the northwestern part of the state.

Big heat arriving tomorrow, as 90s appear likely ahead of a cold front! Winds will turn breezy from the southwest bringing the hottest day for September. A few storms will be in the mix by late afternoon and into the early evening. This front will bring a chance for a few, strong storms, with a heavier concentration in Ohio with wind damage and hail.

The cold front will clear by early Thursday morning, as fall officially arrives and certainly a feel will be in the air with highs only reaching the lower 70s. Breezy conditions will hold, as dew points drop and things dry out! Temperatures will likely drop into the 40s Friday morning…the coolest since early May!