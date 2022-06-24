Dry Heat Today

High pressure is still in control of today’s weather. Skies will remain mostly sunny due to the pressure feature over the Great Lakes. It will be another hot one as highs rise into the upper 80s and potentially lower 90s late in the afternoon. Dew points in the 50s will keep the humidity levels in check today.

The weather is ideal if your plans take you lakeside or to a pool today. We are still going to be dealing with a strong sunshine today with the UV index at 10 for Indianapolis. Sunburn can happen within 15 minutes without any sunblock or sunscreen.

Indians Home Game Tonight

The heat going to linger into the evening hours for the Indians’ home game tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM against the Memphis Redbirds. It will be warm throughout the game, but dry conditions are expected along with light winds. The weather looks ideal for the Friday Night Fireworks too! Find ways to stay hydrated if you are going to the game this evening.

Weekend Rain Chance

Our next shot at rainfall arrives Saturday night as a weaken storm complex pushes into central Indiana. The boundary will bring widely scattered showers and storms early Sunday morning with some dry time setting up midday.

More thunderstorms are expected to fire up again along the cold front with peak heating east/southeast of Indianapolis Sunday afternoon. Most of the rain will exit the state by Sunday evening. Rain totals will likely stay below 0.50”.

Rainfall is needed as yards becoming crunchy with the deficit that has developed this past month. No measurable rainfall in Indianapolis for the past 11 days! The precipitation total is now running more than 2.50” below average to-date in Indianapolis.

Brief Cool Down

Once the showers move out, a wind shift will occur, and temperatures will fall back into the lower 80s by Monday afternoon. Mild mornings also return early in the new workweek. Highs will quickly turn warmer by midweek with more 90s by Thursday.