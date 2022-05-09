Skies are clearing and temperatures remain a touch cool to begin our Monday morning! Expect a great sunrise and keep a light jacket handy for this morning. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast today, along with breezy south, southeasterly wind. This combination will bring us back into the 80s this afternoon, our first for the month and many more this week! Gusts today up to 30 mph between 3 and 6 p.m.

A larger push of warmth arrives tomorrow, along with higher dew points, marking our first true taste of summer! Upper 80s will be likely Tuesday through Saturday…marking a hot, steamy feel, as air conditioning will be needed.

Rain chances remain very low in the days ahead, although the added dew points may help to entice a limited chance…greater chances will not arrive until Saturday afternoon and into Sunday for most of the area. Look for more updates on the heat and storm timing in the days ahead!