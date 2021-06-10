Heating up and heading for 90°

WE ARE DUE

Central Indiana has had a warm and humid stretch of weather along with chance of a daily downpour. Thursday marked the fifth straight day with measured rainfall and the seventh straight day of 80-degree warmth. There is a subtle change coming and it includes the WARMEST air of the year and potentially the first 90-degree day of 2021.

Showers, downpours and thunderstorms are still in the forecast entering the weekend but the rainfall is to become much more isolated – meaning most areas will remain rain-free this weekend. That will have an impact on area temperatures, allowing more sun to warm the afternoons to nearly 90-degree Saturday and Sunday. We have not has an official 90° day this year and we are fast approaching the time of the year when a 90° day would occur. Scanning 150 years of weather records, the average date for the first 90° in Indianapolis is June 14th. Last year the first of eighteen 90-degree days arrived on June 19th.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast to reach near 90°, but when you add the high level of humidity – get ready for some uncomfortable hours when the heat index will rise to 93° to 97°. Relief is coming behind a passing cold front Sunday afternoon and that humidity will dive starting Sunday afternoon and evening. Relief is on the way and next week, there are so cool mornings on the way! -BW