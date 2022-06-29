Skies are clear and another great morning is underway for central Indiana! Out the door, expect temperatures around 60° in downtown, as bright sunshine will greet us at 6:20 a.m. The dry stretch rolls on for this Wednesday, and sunshine will dominate the day, as highs reach the upper 80s. Dew points remain at a comfortable level, so expect a dry heat to be expected.

This evening, skies will remain mainly clear and dew points will begin to steadily rise marking a muggier overnight with some patchy fog in the outlying areas.

90s return tomorrow and will continue into our Friday too! It appears that a slight storm chance (10%) will exist on Friday late afternoon with an approaching front. Keep all plans, as these will be limited in coverage.

The 4th of July holiday weekend should remain quite warm and muggy at times, as storm chances remain daily. The weather model(s) outlook remain inconsistent on timing and coverage from Saturday through Monday. In the short term, we know a front will be nearby but will it set up in northern Kentucky and keep large chunks of the weekend dry for us!? We will need a few more model runs before dialing in on the weekend rains, timing and amounts. For now, KEEP ALL PLANS!