Heating up at home and in the tropics.

This morning will bring a few spotty t’showers but plenty of dry real estate too. As the showers move east, expect a blend of sun and clouds to return, while the heat kicks up! Another very warm day will be under way. Some areas will likely top 90°, as winds remain light from the southwest. A few pop-up showers and storms could be in the mix again this afternoon but will remain limited in coverage, best chances east of downtown.

Rain chances lessen on Tuesday while the heat pours in from the west! A string of 90° heated days gets underway through Thursday evening. A cold front will sweep through the area on Friday bringing a heightened storm chance and a wind shift to the northwest, as cooler air returns.

Hurricane season continues and it has no doubt become more active for the U.S. within the past 48 hours. Two storms now have their sights on the Gulf Coastal states. Tropical Storm Marco is weakening but still will bring heavy rain and a tornado threat from Louisiana to western Florida panhandle. Flooding and storm surge will be of the greatest concerns for tonight through Tuesday night.

Tropical Storm Laura is working its way south of Cuba and should be in the Gulf of Mexico by tomorrow morning. In the short term, Cuba and the Cayman Islands remain under warnings. As of 5:00 am this morning, The National Hurricane Center still is projecting Laura to become a hurricane with a path towards the U.S. Expect more updates to come with a hit to Louisiana sometime from Laura by Thursday morning.