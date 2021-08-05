Heating up, climb in stickiness too! In search of rainfall

Skies are clear and temperatures are mild out the door, as dry weather holds again for today! A change in wind direction (turning in from the southeast) today will add in a slight jump in dew points and afternoon highs. Still a great, very seasonal day but the drier air of late will become stickier through the day and weekend. Enjoy the great weather…

More heat on the way for the weekend, as winds turn southerly to southwesterly. This will give us a boost in heat and humidity, marking a run for 90° on Sunday! Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday, as rainfall is much needed with many counties feeling drought-like conditions.