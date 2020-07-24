Heating up for the final weekend of July!

It is a pleasant Friday morning around the state with higher pressure over the Great Lakes! Skies are mostly clear and northwesterly winds are light. Some patchy fog has developed in spots with temperatures in the mid-60s. We will welcome the refreshing change with more comfortable dew points in the 60s! The roads will be in good shape weather-wise for the morning and evening rush hours. You can expect plenty of sun today as highs rebound into the mid to upper 80s.

The area of high pressure will keep the Midwest dry today and through the weekend. Temperatures will also gradually rise back into the 90s as the “hot dome” slides east over the Ohio Valley. The humidity/ dew points are also going to rise this weekend. Sunday will be much warmer because the heat index could potentially climb to 100° during peak heating hours! Find ways to stay cool through the weekend and Monday because the relief from the high heat won’t arrive until next week.

Central Indiana is still lacking much-needed rainfall. Much of the area is considered abnormally dry and some spots (14%) are seeing moderate drought conditions. Most of the cities around the area have a monthly rainfall deficit that exceeds an inch. Rain chances will hold off until Monday, when a cold frontal boundary slides into the region. The front will bring scattered thunderstorms and relief from the heat and humidity! Highs dip back into the lower 80s mid-week and the humidity will plunge.