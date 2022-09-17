Scattered clouds are moving over central Indiana this Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. Most of the weekend is going to remain dry with an area of higher pressure situated east of the state. Winds will remain light, and the air is going to be stagnant today. There are handful of counties under an Air Quality Alert today. Indianapolis declared a Knozone Action Day as a result.

The light southerly breeze and sunshine will allow temperatures to reach into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon. The average for the date in 78° in Indianapolis. Temperatures will remain above average for the next several days as a warming trend gets underway!

Our next round of thunderstorm activity arrives overnight Sunday. This wave will be associated with a weakening storm complex that will slide southeast over the state. Strong storms are possible, northwest of Indianapolis early in the overnight. Main threats include gusty winds and hail. Showers and storms remain in the forecast early in the day on Monday.

The high heat and humidity are going to return midweek with a couple more opportunities to reach 90° temperatures. A cold front with channel in cooler air at the end of the week and just in time for the officially start to autumn! We kick-off the new season Thursday, September 22 around 9 PM. Highs will drop back to the mid-70s at the open of fall!