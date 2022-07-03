Sunny Skies for Sunday

A nearby frontal boundary produced a few spotty showers over our southern-most counties early in the morning. The front is going to shift sag south and move away from the area. Many are already seeing full sunshine this Sunday morning with a high pressure system situated over the Great Lakes.

Skies will remain mostly clear today and tonight, which is great for those celebrating the holiday outdoor today. Temperatures will trend warmer, and Indianapolis will have another shot at 90° this afternoon! With dew points in the 50s, the humidity levels will stay low.

Heating Up for the Holiday

A stretch of 90° heat will set up this week. Highs will reach into the lower 90s by tomorrow afternoon. There is going to be a limited storm chance during peak heating late in the afternoon. The more favorable storm chance arrives after midnight into Tuesday morning.

Many Storm Chances this Week

There are going to be many opportunities for showers and storms this week! There is already a slight risk for severe weather over the southern half of the state for Tuesday. Thunderstorm activity is going to ramp up on Tuesday with the main threats being damaging winds, lightning, and large hail.