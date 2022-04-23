The wait is over! The weekend has arrived, and the weather is going to be a treat for central Indiana! We’re seeing comfortable temperatures this morning and they will eventually soar to near-record levels. Highs will reach into the lower to mid-80s today, which is nearly 20 degrees above normal for late April. October 14 was the last time Indianapolis hit 80°!

You will be able to get outside end enjoy the taste of summer today. There is a strong storm system over the central US producing rain, storms, and even Blizzard conditions in Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota!

The Ohio Valley is located within the system’s warm sector for today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds for today with summer-like heat. The Indianapolis Indians have another home game this evening against the Columbus Clippers! You should be in good shape heading to the game as temperatures fall to the lower 70s. Mild weather lingers overnight with lows in the mid-60s.

More clouds arrive tomorrow as cold front gets closer to Indiana. Shower and storm chances ramp up Sunday evening. A couple stronger thunderstorms may develop ahead of the boundary, especially with highs near 80 on Sunday. Gusty winds will be the primary concern Sunday evening and night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to continue into the new workweek. A cooler shift in the weather pattern occurs on Monday with the frontal passage. Lows in the 30s return to mid-week and frosty mornings will be possible!