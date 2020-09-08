Heating up; hottest of September possible this afternoon

The rain and storms from overnight have ended across our northern counties and now heat is on the way! The southwest flow remains intact and hazy sunshine will build through the day. This should drive our temperatures to near 90° by 3 p.m., marking the hottest of this early month.

Heavy rain fell in parts of our northern counties over the past 12 hours! Much needed considering the moderate drought to abnormally dry conditions that have been in place since August.

Unfortunately, the rainfall is done for now. In fact, no rainfall is likely until Saturday afternoon or evening for the central part of the state.

A “back door” front will slide in Thursday from the Great Lakes and should temper the heat, as well as a drop in dew points marking a return to more seasonal levels to round out the workweek.