Heating up into the weekend, storm chances returning too

Could you feel the difference today? It was slightly more humid and just a tad warmer than Wednesday. That trend will continue into Friday and into this weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60s with a few clouds, but warmer.

Friday will bring temperatures in the middle and upper 80s with a few clouds. Humidity will continue to increase. Overnight lows will drop in the middle 60s.

This weekend will be hot and humid. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with feel-like temperatures close to 100°. I have scattered shower and storm chances for the day on Saturday. It will not be a washout day but keep your umbrella handy as always. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.





As we head into next week temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a chance of showers and storms each day. Feel-like temperatures will again be close to 100°. It looks like the 90s will stick around into the end of next week.