Heating up into the weekend with daily rain chances returning

After another hazy day with temperatures in the 80s, will heat up into the weekend with an uptick in rain chances.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with a few clouds and hazy skies.

Friday will bring hot and humid conditions with a chance of storms, especially during the afternoon hours, as they will feed off the heat and humidity of the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

This weekend with be hot and humid. Both days, temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Both Saturday and Sunday will also have a chance of scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Into the beginning of next week, temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few days next week will feature some rain chances, especially given the heat and humidity in the afternoon. Keep the umbrellas handy!