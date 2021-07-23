Heating up, more humidity with limited storm chances

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dry stretch enters day 6 but will change for some by this afternoon, as storm chances return to the state in peak heating. Higher dew points, warmer temperatures, along with a touch more instability should aid in some storm development by 2 p.m. and through the early evening.

Not all will receive rainfall today, with about 30% of the area getting rain. Afternoon highs should reach the middle 80s. For now, greatest chances of rain and/or storms will likely fall for the northern half of the state today.

The weekend will bring more heat and stickiness, as highs will near 90° both days with heat indices pushing near 100° in some locations. Storm chances over the weekend remain low with the exception of early Sunday morning, as a storm complex across the Great Lakes Region drops south.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News