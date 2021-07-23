Heating up, more humidity with limited storm chances

Dry stretch enters day 6 but will change for some by this afternoon, as storm chances return to the state in peak heating. Higher dew points, warmer temperatures, along with a touch more instability should aid in some storm development by 2 p.m. and through the early evening.

Not all will receive rainfall today, with about 30% of the area getting rain. Afternoon highs should reach the middle 80s. For now, greatest chances of rain and/or storms will likely fall for the northern half of the state today.

The weekend will bring more heat and stickiness, as highs will near 90° both days with heat indices pushing near 100° in some locations. Storm chances over the weekend remain low with the exception of early Sunday morning, as a storm complex across the Great Lakes Region drops south.