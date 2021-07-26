Heating up next few days; no storms until Thursday!

Another stable air mass is dropping in this morning (high pressure) and will dominant the next few days! This will result in a vast amount of sunshine through Wednesday, warmer temperatures, as we hit 90° in many locations the next 3 days.

Dew points will be dropping later today and through the evening, so even though we will be heating up…heat indices will not be too aggressive until Thursday before storms arrive.

Tonight. expect clearing skies and more comfortable conditions, as the air becomes a bit more dry due to dew point droppage through the overnight.

Our next storm chances will not arrive until Thursday afternoon, while a stronger cold front comes across the state. The combination of high heat and humidity will help provide tropical downpours, lightning and strong gusts. Look for more updates on timing and intensity in the days ahead! Cooler air to follow for the weekend!