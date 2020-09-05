Heating up; Rain chances before the long weekend ends

After a cool open to Labor Day weekend, we had a really beautiful and comfortable afternoon. Many areas started with temperatures down in the 40s Saturday morning. However, with the brilliant sunshine, dry air and winds shifting out of the southwest, we were able to bring back 80-degree warmth for the afternoon.

Hopefully you were able to soak in the sunshine Saturday afternoon. The skies will be filled with more clouds over the coming days.

It won’t be quite as cool by Sunday morning but temperatures will still drop down to the mid and upper 50s across central Indiana. Clouds increase throughout the day but most of Sunday will be dry. There is a slight chance for a spotty showers during the morning and early afternoon but more favorable chances for storms don’t come until late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The round of showers/storms that come late Sunday night aren’t expected to arrive into our northern counties until after 1 AM. As this storm complex drops in from the north it will start to weaken as it moves closer to central Indiana. A few strong, gusty storms can’t be ruled out predawn on Monday.

We really heat up over through mid next week with temperatures rising to upper 80s again and uncomfortable levels of humidity build back into the state. Summer isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet.