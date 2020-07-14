Heating up soon; storm chances rise too!

Clear and beautiful to start your Tuesday morning! A sprawling high (stable air) across the Great Lakes Region will keep us dry again for today, while a wind shift to the southeast will aid in a warmer day but sun-filled! Enjoy…

Warmer and more tropical air begins to creep in on Wednesday, as a run to 90° looks likely by late afternoon. As hotter weather returns, storm chances will rise too with boundaries and unsettled air getting pumped in! First chance of rain and storms to hold until tomorrow night. Second heat wave on the way…