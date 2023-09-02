We are kicking-off the holiday weekend with mild conditions and mostly clear skies. High pressure over the Ohio Valley will keep the area dry today and through Labor Day. However, the temperatures are going to heat up again after seeing a comfortable stretch of weather last week.

It will be a great day to visit a local pool or any lakes across central Indiana. We will see full sunshine throughout the day as highs rise into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon! Dew points will creep back into the mid-60s after the lunch hour, and it will create heat indices over 90-degrees.

The UV index is also at an 8 for Indianapolis today, which means sunburn may occur within 20 minutes without wearing sunscreen.

There are going to be more chances to reach 90° this week as a ridge sets up over the eastern half of the US. Labor Day and Tuesday are going to be toasty with highs in the lower 90s!

The dry pattern will continue through the holiday weekend, but should rise midweek as an approaching front nears Indiana. The cold front will not only bring rain chances to the area, but also a drop in temperatures and the humidity levels by next weekend.