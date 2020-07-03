Heating up this holiday weekend; some pop-up showers possible

A heatwave is underway in Indianapolis! Highs are going to climb near 90° through the holiday weekend and well into next week. The humidity levels are going to stay in check for the next couple days but it will too rise and become uncomfortable by Monday.

A high pressure system nearby the Ohio Valley will help keep the area dry for today. It will be a great day to head to the pool with skies staying mostly sunny through the afternoon. Just remember to apply and reapply sunblock if you’re going to be outside. Sunburn may occur in 15 minutes with the UV Index at a 9 around noon.

Afternoon highs are going to rebound into the lower 90s on Saturday and many communities will stay dry. However, forecast models are hinting at a chance for “pop-up” showers or thunderstorms with the heat of the day. Keep any outdoor plans tomorrow afternoon! Any storm that fires up would temporarily bring a quick shower.

The weather is going to stay hot the Brickyard 400 with a forecast high of 92° in Indianapolis. Dew points will jump into the 70s next week, which will create oppressive conditions around the area. It will be important to stay hydrated with the stretch of hot and humid days this week.

The forecast calls for a high at or above 90° for the extended period. Afternoon storm chances will return next Tuesday and Wednesday.