Heating up through the holiday weekend

We are starting off the holiday weekend with pleasant weather across central Indiana. Temperatures fell into the mid-50s early in the day! Dew points will stay in the lower 50s through the afternoon, which will keep the humidity levels low. You can expect comfortable highs in the lower 80s late in the day.

If you’re going to be outside celebrating for the holiday, it is important to wear sunscreen! The UV index is at a 9 and sunburn may occur within 15 minutes if you’re not wearing any sunblock.

There are several events happening this evening. Whether you’re attending the Indians game or watching fireworks displays tonight, you will be in good shape! Temperatures will decline into the lower 70s around 10 PM and the area will remain mostly clear.

Highs will turn warmer on Sunday because of a wind shift that will occur. Winds out of the west-southwest will allow temperatures to bump up into the upper 80s for the Fourth of July! The area will stay dry as a few more clouds build into the state.

The humidity returns by Monday as the heat cranks back up! Highs will rise back into the lower 90s during the first half of next week. Spotty showers and storms may fire up during peak heating Tuesday afternoon. The thunderstorm activity will become widely scattered by Wednesday.