Heating up through the weekend; isolated storm chance Saturday afternoon

We are tracking steamy weather for the weekend! If you have stepped outside this morning, you may have noticed how warm and sticky it feels! Dew points and temperatures in the 70s is making it feel humid around the state. We will not have relief from the muggy conditions today and through the weekend! Much of the Midwest has been placed under a Heat Advisory for today, including northern Indiana. It will begin at 1 PM ET and expire at 9 PM. Even though central Indiana and Indianapolis are not under the advisory, you can still expect heat index values near 100° this afternoon!

The weather was active in the Dakotas and Upper Midwest last night. There were several wind damage and hail reports associated with the storm complex within the last 24 hours. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather over Wisconsin and Minnesota today. The threat for severe weather will remain north of us, but we still could see a pop-up shower or storm late in the afternoon. The coverage will be limited and the outlook for today still looks mainly dry for many.

Storm chances rise by Sunday afternoon as thunderstorms move into the state. Thunderstorms thrive on hot and humid weather conditions, and some storms tomorrow may become strong as a result. Main threats include gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

Indianapolis has reached the 90° mark 11 times so far this year. The city will likely make it into the lower 90s today and there will be MANY more opportunities to see the high heat this week. The heat index may even exceed 100° by Sunday afternoon! It is important to listen to your body when dealing with the uncomfortably warm weather. Stay hydrated and keep an eye on neighbors that may not have access to air conditioning.