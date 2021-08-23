Heatwave continues, daily storm chances return

It was a hot and humid start to the week! Temperatures topped off in the 80s and 90s. We are going to stay in the 90s for the rest of this week with feel like temperatures in the triple digits. We also have some shower and storm chances to talk about too.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s under mostly starry skies, staying warm and humid.

Tuesday will again be hot and humid with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Feel-like temperatures again will be in the triple digits. There is a chance of widely scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70s.

As we head into the middle of next week, temperatures will top off close to 90°. Rain chances continue, but the big story will be the heat. Temperatures will be in the lower-to-middle 90s with heat index values back close to 100°. Wednesday has the potential to be the hottest day with have seen since May of 2018.