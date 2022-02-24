Patchy, light freezing drizzle and pockets of light snow will continue through this morning’s rush hour. Roads are quite slick in spots where untreated! Extra time will be needed for travel and some school delays will be likely. Amounts are light but will still have a big impact through late morning!

Early afternoon should remain dry before a second wave arrives for the evening rush hour! This second round will bring steadier, heavier amounts of rain, sleet, ice and snow. Roads will become quite slick and hazardous through the evening and overnight. Although snowfall totals will remain relatively light, travel will be slow for many through Friday morning.

Drier air will punch in by Friday afternoon and evening, bringing a brighter weekend! A slow warming trend will take hold by Sunday and into early next week!