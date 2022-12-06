Fog is thick in spots to begin your Tuesday morning! Pockets remain thickest away from downtown Indianapolis and a few extra minutes out-the-door may be needed while on your way to work, as an advisory remains for southeastern Indiana.

Cloudy skies will remain thick at times and a few sprinkles or a shower may briefly pass a few counties through the day but most stay dry through the afternoon. Winds remain light today and certainly much needed after the gusts of last week! Temperatures remain “mild” for early December and/or nearly 10° above average.

A few spotty showers will be in the mix tonight and into the overnight, while temperatures only fall back into the lower 40s.

Wednesday still looks rather cloudy at times, but a few breaks will brighten the day and bring us the best of the workweek! Highs tomorrow should reach the lower 50s.

Thursday and Friday brings changes, as rain chances increase by late afternoon Thursday and through Friday. This will bring the greatest shot of rain for the week, which is much needed considering Indiana is under abnormally dry conditions with nearly 60% of the state in a moderate drought. Back to dry for the weekend and a backing down in temperatures…