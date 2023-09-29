Heavy, thick fog to greet you out the door this morning, as a Dense Fog Advisory is underway until 10 a.m. Travel will be slow in spots and expect numerous school delays to begin your day.

By the late morning and into the afternoon, sunshine will begin to build in, marking a wonderful day and opening our last weekend in September. Expect afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s and winds light from the northeast at 4-9 mph.

This evening will be perfect outdoors for high school football and activities downtown. Expect lows to slip into the 50s overnight and some patchy fog confined to low-lying areas by early Saturday morning.

This weekend looks incredible and quite warm for this time of the year with highs, both days in the 80s, feeling more like August! No record heat but close to it by early next week!